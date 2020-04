BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Secures 11 Million Euro Financing

April 29 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS SA:

* BONE THERAPEUTICS SECURES EUR 11.0 MILLION FINANCING

* FINANCING WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE BOTH OF ITS KEY ASSETS, ALLOB AND JTA-004, THROUGH LATE STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT.

* BRIDGE LOANS ARE STILL SUBJECT TO OBTAINING A CREDIT ASSURANCE, WHICH IS PENDING REGULATORY APPROVALS EXPECTED IN MAY 2020

* THE FINANCING OPERATION CONSISTS OF EUR 4.75 MILLION BRIDGE LOANS, EUR 1,26 MILLION IN EQUITY PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AND, ON AN AS-NEEDED BASIS, A EUR 4.99 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* INTENDS TO PURSUE A CAPITAL RAISE WHEN FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS ARE MET

* EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS HAVE ALREADY TAKEN A PRE-COMMITMENT TO PARTICIPATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)