BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Treats First Patients In Pivotal JTA-004 Phase III Study

May 18 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS SA:

* BONE THERAPEUTICS TREATS FIRST PATIENTS IN PIVOTAL JTA-004 PHASE III KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS STUDY

* SEVERAL CLINICAL TRIAL SITES IN EUROPE ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO RESUME RECRUITMENT ACTIVITIES AS COVID-19 LOCKDOWN MEASURES ARE GRADUALLY BEING LIFTED

* EXPECTS TO OBTAIN APPROVAL IN REMAINING 2 COUNTRIES IN COURSE OF MONTH

* DESPITE LOCKDOWNS BEING LIFTED INTERNATIONALLY, PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND PROGRESS OF CLINICAL TRIAL COULD STILL BE DELAYED WITH CHANGE IN EVOLUTION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC