Jan 23 (Reuters) - BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB:

* EMIL BILLBÄCK APPOINTED CEO OF BONESUPPORT

* EMIL ‍BILLBÄCK WILL REPLACE RICHARD DAVIES WHO HAS BEEN COMPANY‘S CEO SINCE JANUARY 2016​

‍EMIL BILLBÄCK WILL JOIN BONESUPPPORT ON 1ST MARCH 2018​