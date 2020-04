BRIEF-Bonesupport: Cerament Shows Promising Results In Preclinical Long-term Study

April 14 (Reuters) - Bonesupport Holding AB:

* BONESUPPORT ANNOUNCES CERAMENT IN COMBINATION WITH BISPHOSPHONATE SHOWS PROMISING RESULTS IN PRECLINICAL LONG-TERM STUDY

* NEW PRECLINICAL DATA(1) HAS BEEN PUBLISHED THAT FURTHER SUPPORT BONESUPPORT’S AMBITION TO DEVELOP A COMBINATION PRODUCT OF COMPANY’S PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY CERAMENT® AND BISPHOSPHONATE, A PHARMACEUTICAL THAT COUNTERACTS OSTEOPOROSIS

* EVIDENCE FROM LONG-TERM STUDY VALIDATES AND CONFIRMS LOCAL DELIVERY OF BISPHOSPHONATE IN COMBINATION WITH CERAMENT CAN REGENERATE CANCELLOUS BONE IN FEMORAL NECK CANAL AND HAS CLEAR IMPLICATIONS FOR ENHANCING IMPLANT INTEGRATION AND FIXATION IN FRAGILE BONE