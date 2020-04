April 3 (Reuters) - Bonesupport Holding AB:

* BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES 2019 ANNUAL REPORT AND COMMENTS ON EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 WILL HAVE A FINANCIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020

* IMPACT ON FULL YEAR SALES 2020 IS UNPREDICTABLE

* PREDICTS SALES, IN FIRST HALF OF 2020, WILL BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* PREDICTS THAT NUMBER OF ELECTIC ORTHOPEDIC SURGERIES WILL RETURN TO NORMAL AS PANDEMIC WEARS OFF