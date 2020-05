May 26 (Reuters) - Bonesupport Holding AB:

* BONESUPPORT INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB SAYS IT IS INTENDED THAT UP TO 10,000,000 SHARES WILL BE OFFERED IN DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB SAYS SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND TOTAL NUMBER OF NEW SHARES IN DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE WILL BE DETERMINED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING