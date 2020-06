June 8 (Reuters) - Bonesupport Holding AB:

* BONESUPPORT STARTS ITS OWN SALES ORGANIZATION IN THE NETHERLANDS

* IS FROM 1 JULY 2020 STARTING DIRECT SALES WITHIN NETHERLANDS

* DISTRIBUTOR IN NETHERLANDS, WHICH IS ALLOWED TO SELL IN PARALLEL WITH BONESUPPORT IN NETHERLANDS UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2020