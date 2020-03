BRIEF-Bonesupport To Submit A De Novo Application In April 2020

March 23 (Reuters) - Bonesupport Holding AB:

* COMPANY WILL SUBMIT A DE NOVO APPLICATION TO US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) TO OBTAIN A MARKET APPROVAL FOR COMPANY’S ANTIBIOTIC-RELEASING PRODUCT CERAMENT G

* APPLICATION CAN POTENTIALLY RESULT IN AN APPROVAL AT LATTER END OF 2020

* DIALOGUE WITH FDA HAS RESULTED IN CERAMENT G BEING GRANTED DESIGNATION AS BREAKTHROUGH DEVICE

* CO HAS DECIDED TO SUBMIT A DE NOVO APPLICATION IN APRIL 2020