Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bonia Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 128.2 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 7.5 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 132.3 MILLION RGT, QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 9.5 MILLION RGT

* EXPECT TO FACE FURTHER CHALLENGES AS GLOBAL ECONOMY REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* CERTAIN INVENTORIES CHANNELED TO CERTAIN OVERSEAS MARKETS THAT ARE NOT AFFECTED BY COVID-19, PARTICULARLY, INDONESIA