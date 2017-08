June 19 (Reuters) - Bonmarche Holdings Plc

* FY total revenue at 190.1 mln stg (FY16: 188 mln stg)

* Fy store like-for-like sales down 4.3 pct, online sales up 2.2 pct

* FY group PBT at 5.8m stg versus 9.6 million stg year ago

* Recommend final dividend 4.64 pence per share, bringing total for year to 7.14 pence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: