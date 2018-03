March 13 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp:

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $75 MILLION IS INTENDED TO MAINTAIN A BALANCE BETWEEN FUNDS FLOW AND CAPITAL SPENDING PLUS DIVIDENDS

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $75 MILLION IS INTENDED TO MAINTAIN A BALANCE BETWEEN FUNDS FLOW AND CAPITAL SPENDING PLUS DIVIDENDS

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - ANNUAL PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN 2018 ESTIMATED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 2 & 4 PERCENT OVER 2017& RANGE BETWEEN 13,200 AND 13,500 BOE /DAY