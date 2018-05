BRIEF-Bonterra Energy Corp Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.10

May 9 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp:

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - QUARTERLY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 13,051 BOE PER DAY, 8 PERCENT HIGHER THAN Q1 2017 VOLUMES OF 12,053 BOE PER DAY

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - REMAINS ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 13,200 TO 13,400 BOE PER DAY

* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - QTRLY REVENUE - REALIZED OIL AND GAS SALES $57.1 MILLION VERSUS $49.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: