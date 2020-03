BRIEF-Bonvests Holdings Says Current FY Results Of Group Will No Doubt Be Adversely Affected By Covid-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Bonvests Holdings Ltd:

* COVID-19 WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT DEMAND FOR CORPORATE AND LEISURE TRAVELERS IN OUR HOTELS AND RESORTS

* GROUP’S RENTAL DIVISION WILL ALSO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED

* STAFF HAVE TAKEN TEMPORARY PAY CUTS RANGING FROM 10% TO 50% OF THEIR BASIC MONTHLY SALARY

* NON-EXECUTIVE AND INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS WOULD VOLUNTARILY TAKE A REDUCTION OF 10% OF DIRECTORS’ FEES FOR FY2019

* TO RESCIND PROPOSED DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31/12/19

* GROUP’S HOTEL AND RESORT BUSINESS HAVE BEEN SERIOUSLY AFFECTED

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CASH RESOURCES WOULD PROGRESSIVELY AND SERIOUSLY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED AS OUTBREAK CONTINUES

* RESULTS OF GROUP FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR WILL NO DOUBT BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 SITUATION