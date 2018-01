BRIEF-Boohoo.com Raises Annual Sales Forecast ​

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Boohoo.Com Plc:

* ‍YEAR-TO-DATE REVENUE AT BOOHOO (NOT WHOLE CO) £324.4 MILLION, UP 34 PCT (31 PCT CER)​

* ‍FY GROSS MARGIN AT BOOHOO (NOT WHOLE CO) 50.7 PCT, DOWN 240BPS; RETAIL GROSS MARGIN 52.5 PCT ​

* BOOHOO.COM - ‍NOW EXPECT FY GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS TO BE BETWEEN 9.25 PCT AND 9.75 PCT, NARROWING RANGE FROM 9 PCT TO 10 PCT AS GUIDED AT OUR INTERIM RESULTS (ADDS PERIOD)​

* BOOHOO.COM - ‍GROUP REVENUE GROWTH FOR THIS FY IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 90 PCT, AHEAD OF OUR PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF AROUND 80 PCT

* FOUR MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER (NOT ‍FY) GROUP TOTAL REVENUE 228.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 114.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​

* FOUR MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER (NOT ‍FY) GROUP GROSS MARGIN 52.5 PCT (2017: 53.1 PCT), FY GROUP RETAIL GROSS MARGIN 54.2 PCT