Sept 14 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc

* Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE NON-TOBACCO SALES ‍GREW BY 6.0 PCT​

* Q2 GROUP SALES ROSE BY 1.1 PCT ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR WITH NON TOBACCO SALES UP 5.8 PCT

* ON TESCO DEAL - CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH REVIEW PROCESS WITH COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY

* Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE TOTAL SALES ‍UP 1.3 PCT

* Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE TOBACCO SALES ‍DOWN 9.4 PCT​

* Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE NON TOBACCO SALES ‍GREW BY 6.0 PCT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: