March 2 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc:

* COURT SANCTION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT ON ​‍RECOMMENDED SHARE AND CASH MERGER OF TESCO PLC AND BOOKER GROUP PLC

* ‍ALL CONDITIONS TO TESCO-BOOKER MERGER HAVE NOW BEEN SATISFIED​

STEWART GILLILAND, HELENA ANDREAS, ANDREW CRIPPS, GARY HUGHES AND KAREN JONES WILLSTAND DOWN AS DIRECTORS OF BOOKER WITH EFFECT FROM MARCH 5