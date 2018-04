April 19 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings Inc:

* BOOKING HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FAREHARBOR

* BOOKING HOLDINGS INC - FAREHARBOR WILL OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT BUSINESS WITHIN COMPANY

