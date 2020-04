BRIEF-Booking Holdings Inc - Co Entered Amendment To $2 Bln Revolving Credit Facility

April 8 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings Inc:

* BOOKING HOLDINGS INC - ON APRIL 7, 2020, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $2 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - PURSUANT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, ABILITY TO BORROW HAS BEEN SUSPENDED THROUGH & INCLUDING FISCAL QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2021

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - IN QUARTER, SAW MATERIAL DECLINE IN GROSS TRAVEL BOOKINGS, ROOM NIGHTS BOOKED, TOTAL REVENUE, NET INCOME, CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED EBITDA

* BOOKING HOLDINGS INC - NEWLY-BOOKED ROOM NIGHT RESERVATIONS, EXCLUDING THE IMPACT OF CANCELATIONS, HAVE DECREASED BY OVER 85% IN RECENT DAYS

* BOOKING HOLDINGS SAYS DOWNWARD TREND COULD CONTINUE & NEWLY-BOOKED ROOM NIGHT RESERVATIONS MAY BE CANCELED

* BOOKING HOLDINGS INC - CURRENT LIQUIDITY WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET OPERATIONAL AND OTHER NEEDS OF OUR BUSINESS THROUGH AT LEAST END OF 2021

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - EXPECT COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL IMPACT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, MUCH MORE SIGNIFICANTLY THAN QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31

* BOOKING HOLDINGS INC - ABILITY TO BORROW UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A MINIMUM LIQUIDITY COVENANT

* BOOKING HOLDINGS SAYS OUTBREAK IMPACT DURING PANDEMIC & THE SUBSEQUENT ECONOMIC RECOVERY COULD BE AN EXTENSIVE PERIOD OF TIME

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - AS RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, CURRENTLY EVALUATING GOODWILL, LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS AND LONG-LIVED ASSETS FOR POSSIBLE IMPAIRMENT

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - DO NOT EXPECT ECONOMIC, OPERATING CONDITIONS FOR BUSINESS TO IMPROVE UNTIL CONSUMERS ARE ONCE AGAIN WILLING AND ABLE TO TRAVEL

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - IT IS LIKELY THAT CO WILL RECORD SIGNIFICANT IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WHEN CO REPORTS RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - HAVE INCURRED & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO INCUR HIGHER THAN NORMAL CASH OUTLAYS TO REFUND CONSUMERS FOR PREPAID RESERVATIONS PAID