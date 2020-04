April 1 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings Inc:

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - ON APRIL 1, ANNOUNCED TO ITS EMPLOYEES THAT GLENN FOGEL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS

* BOOKING -MAINTAINS FULL SUCCESSION PLANS FOR ALL SENIOR EXECUTIVES INCLUDING TEMPORARY DELEGATION OF RESPONSIBILITIES TO OTHER LEADERS WITHIN CO