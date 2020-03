BRIEF-Booking Holdings Withdraws Q1 2020 Guidance Due To Worsening Impact Of COVID-19

March 9 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings Inc:

* BOOKING HOLDINGS WITHDRAWS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO WORSENING IMPACT OF COVID-19

* BOOKING HOLDINGS INC - UNABLE AT THIS TIME TO RELIABLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BOOKING HOLDINGS INC - REMAIN CONFIDENT IN LONG-TERM PROSPECTS AND STRATEGY

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - WHILE FULL IMPACT AND DURATION OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME, EXPECT THAT DISRUPTION WILL ULTIMATELY BE TEMPORARY