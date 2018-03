March 21 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER:

* BLOCK TRADE : MDXHEALTH SA - BOOKRUNNER SAYS ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OF OFFERING OF UP TO 9.9 MILLION NEW SHARES OR UP TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL

* BLOCK TRADE : MDXHEALTH SA - BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE OF OFFERING WITH REFERENCE TO MARKET‍​ Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)