Sept 14 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV: BOOKRUNNER:

* DEAL COVERED THROUGHOUT THE 23.50 EUROS - 23.60 EUROS RANGE

* DEAL EXPECTED TO PRICE AT 23.50 EUROS- ORDERS BELOW THAT LEVEL RISK MISSING

* BOOKS CLOSING AT 19.15 UK TIME Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)