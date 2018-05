BRIEF-Bookrunner Says Approvals By BIST And CMB Have Arrived Today For Sok Marketler Ticaret IPO

May 4 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER ON SOK MARKETLER TICARET IPO:

* SOK MARKETLER TICARET IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS APPROVALS BY BIST AND CMB HAVE ARRIVED TODAY

* SOK MARKETLER TICARET IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS IPO TIMELINE ADJUSTED WITH FOLLOWING DATES, 9 MAY - END OF INTERNATIONAL AND DOMESTIC BOOKBUILDING

* SOK MARKETLER TICARET IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS IPO TIMELINE ADJUSTED WITH FOLLOWING DATES, 11 MAY - ANNOUNCEMENT OF PRICING AND ALLOCATIONS, TRADE DATE

* SOK MARKETLER TICARET IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS IPO TIMELINE ADJUSTED WITH FOLLOWING DATES, 15 MAY - SETTLEMENT / CLOSING (T+2)

* SOK MARKETLER TICARET IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS IPO TIMELINE ADJUSTED WITH FOLLOWING DATES, 16 MAY - FIRST DAY OF TRADING ON BIST Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)