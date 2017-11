Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* BLOCK TRADE- BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL UPSIZED TO 80 MILLION EUROS FROM 60 MILLION EUROS BASE DEAL SIZE‍​

* BLOCK TRADE- BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE 80 MILLION EUROS DEAL SIZE

* BLOCK TRADE- BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE OF 12.50 EUROS PER SHARE

* BLOCK TRADE- BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS CLOSE AT 1830 UK TIME