* BLOCK TRADE: FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH ABB - BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE CHF167.00 - CHF167.50

* BLOCK TRADE: FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH ABB - BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS CLOSE AT 6:00PM UKT