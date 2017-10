BRIEF-Bookrunner says NLFI to sell part of its stake in ABN AMRO‍​ Group

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Group Nv:

* BOOKRUNNER - NLFI ANNOUNCES SALE OF PART OF ITS STAKE IN ABN AMRO‍​

* BOOKRUNNER - 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS FOR SHARES

* BOOKRUNNER - SALE REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 7% OF ABN AMRO’S OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL

* BOOKRUNNER - SOLD BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFERING

* BOOKRUNNER - ABN AMRO, MERRILL LYNCH, MS AND UBS ARE JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

* BOOKRUNNER - ABN AMRO IS ACTING AS LISTING AND PAYING AGENT

* BOOKRUNNER - ABN AMRO WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM THE OFFERING‍​

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION, NLFI‘S SHAREHOLDING IN CO EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO C.56% OF ABN AMRO‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* BOOKRUNNER - BOOK WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 09:00 CET ON 15 SEPTEMBER Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)