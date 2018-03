March 20 (Reuters) - Bookrunner on Sensirion IPO:

* SENSIRION IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE IS CHF 36.00 PER SHARE ‍​

* SENSIRION IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS CLOSING BROUGHT FORWARD TO 11AM UK / NOON CET ON MARCH 21‍​

* SENSIRION IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FIRST DAY OF TRADING MARCH 22

* SENSIRION IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED ON FULL DEAL SIZE INCLUDING GREENSHOE (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)