BRIEF-Bookrunner Says Secondary Offering Of Up To 159.4 Million Growthpoint Properties Ltd

March 22 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER:

* BLOCK TRADE - GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LTD: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SECONDARY OFFERING OF UP TO 159.4 MILLION GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOK FOR GROWTHPOINT PLACING WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, EXPECTED TO CLOSE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* BLOCK TRADE - GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GROWTHPOINT SHARE PRICING, ALLOCATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING BOOK CLOSING

* BLOCK TRADE - GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)