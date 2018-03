March 15 (Reuters) - Takeaway.Com NV’s bookrunner:

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UPSIZED DUE TO ANCHOR DEMAND TO APPROX. 2.4MM SHARES (CORRECTS TO ADD SOURCE)‍​

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS TRANSACTION WILL STILL PRICE AT EUR 45.70 A SHARE‍​

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS WILL NOW CLOSE AT 19.00 UK TIME

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THIS NEW OFFER SIZE Further company coverage: