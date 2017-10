Sept 19 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Omv Petrom S.A. :

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS LAUNCH OF AN ABB OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF 1.454 BILLION SHARES IN OMV PETROM S.A.

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKBUILDING WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY

* GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL, WOOD & COMPANY FINANCIAL SERVICES, A.S. WILL ACT AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR TRANSACTION Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)