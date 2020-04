April 23 (Reuters) - Boombit SA:

* FY REVENUE 49.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 37.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS 9.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT GROUP HAS NOT IDENTIFIED NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS PROJECT EXECUTION AND FIN RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)