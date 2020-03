March 18 (Reuters) - BOOSTHEAT SAS:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MAINLY SUSPENDS ITS ACTIVITIES FACE-TO-FACE AT ITS THREE SITES IN VÉNISSIEUX, TOULOUSE AND NUREMBERG, AND ITS INSTALLATION ACTIVITY

* TO PLACE MAJORITY OF ITS EMPLOYEES ON PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT AND TELEWORK FOR ITS STRATEGIC ACTIVITIES

* ONLY STRATEGIC ACTIVITIES ARE MAINTAINED, INCLUDING CUSTOMER SUPPORT