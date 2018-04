April 24 (Reuters) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc:

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. ACQUIRES THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TEXAS

* CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND

* BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS

* ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC