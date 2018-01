Jan 17 (Reuters) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc:

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS - ‍PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 6 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK HELD BY CERTAIN OF ITS STOCKHOLDERS AT $17.25 PER SHARE​