BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.24

May 15 (Reuters) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc:

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 SALES $170.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $163.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92 TO $1.02

* QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MILLION, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS - SEES Q1 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10%

* SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS