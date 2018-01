BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY 2018 EPS $0.85 TO $0.89

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85 TO $0.89

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS - SEES 2018 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0% TO 4.0%

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY Q3 RESULTS, INCREASED FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS OUTLOOK AND PARTICIPATION IN THE ICR CONFERENCE 2018

* Q3 SALES $225 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $212.7 MILLION

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS - FOR FISCAL 2018, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF CHANGE IN FEDERAL TAX LAW, CO EXPECTS NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $16.7 MILLION AND $17.6 MILLION

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS - EXCLUDING IMPACT OF CHANGE IN FEDERAL TAX LAW, EXPECTS FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.60-$0.64 VERSUS PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $0.57-$0.61

* BOOT BARN HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO REPORT Q3 SAME STORE SALES INCREASED ABOUT 5.2%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q3 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.70 TO $0.71

* SAYS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF CHANGE IN FEDERAL TAX LAW, PRELIMINARY Q3 NET INCOME PER SHARE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $0.45 TO $0.46

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: