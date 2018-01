Jan 17 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp:

* THE GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A 5 YEAR, $165M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT USCYBERCOM

* BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING -AWARDED $165M CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PLANS, POLICY, TRAINING, COMMAND ADMINISTRATIVE, STAFF SUPPORT SERVICES TO USCYBERCOM