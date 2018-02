BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Launches Repricing Amendment Process For Borrower's Outstanding Indebtedness

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp:

* BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING - LAUNCHED REPRICING AMENDMENT PROCESS FOR BORROWER‘S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY​

* BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP - ‍REPRICING IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE BORROWER‘S TOTAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS - SEC FILING​

* BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP - ‍BORROWER IS EXPLORING POTENTIAL REPRICING AMENDMENT IN CONNECTION WITH ONGOING EVALUATION OF ITS CAPITAL STRUCTURE

* BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP - ‍IF CONSUMMATED, TERMS OF REPRICING AMENDMENT WILL BE DISCLOSED UPON COMPLETION​