2 months ago
BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton Holding says U.S. Department of justice is conducting civil,criminal investigation on unit
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton Holding says U.S. Department of justice is conducting civil,criminal investigation on unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - Booz Allen Hamilton Inc informed that U.S. Department of justice is conducting civil,criminal investigation on unit

* Booz Allen-to date,internal,external audit processes not identified significant deficiencies,material weaknesses,significant erroneous cost charging

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - DOJ conducting civil, criminal investigation of units cost accounting, indirect cost charging practices with government Source text: (bit.ly/2subthf) Further company coverage:

