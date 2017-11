Nov 22 (Reuters) - BOOZT AB:

* Q3 NET REVENUE SEK 454,9‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 312,3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBIT LOSS SEK 12,5‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 14.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NOW SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2017 TO EXCEED 40% AND ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE AT SAME LEVEL AS 2016‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)