March 9 (Reuters) - Bora Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd:

* BORA PHARMACEUTICALS TO ACQUIRE GSK MISSISSAUGA-BASED FACILITY

* BORA PHARMACEUTICALS CO LTD - WILL CONTINUE TO MANUFACTURE, UNDER CONTRACT, EXISTING GSK PRODUCT LINE FOR A MINIMUM OF FIVE YEARS

* BORA PHARMACEUTICALS - GSK EMPLOYEES IN PHARMACEUTICALS & CONSUMER HEALTHCARE COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES IN MISSISSAUGA SITE WILL MOVE TO NEW LOCATIONS