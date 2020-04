BRIEF-Boral Says Demand Substantially Declining Due To Impacts Of Covid-19

April 14 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd:

* DEMAND IS SUBSTANTIALLY DECLINING DUE TO IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* BORAL NOW EXPECTS $330M OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN FY2020

* IN NORTH AMERICA AND ASIA, STRINGENT MANDATES AND RESTRICTIONS HAVE RESULTED IN TEMPORARY CLOSURES OF SEVERAL OPERATIONS

* CO, KNAUF BELIEVE GETTING REGULATORY APPROVALS TO ALLOW DEAL TO BE IMPLEMENTED AS SIGNED IN AUGUST 2019 NOT ACHIEVABLE BY 30 JUNE

* IN MOST JURISDICTIONS, CO’S OPERATIONS CONSIDERED TO BE WITHIN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION SECTORS

* BORAL AND KNAUF TO CONSIDER RANGE OF POTENTIAL OPTIONS, WITH BORAL’S OBJECTIVE BEING TO TARGET A CASH NEUTRAL TRANSACTION

* PRE-EXISTING US$400M ACQUISITION BRIDGE FACILITY, FOR PURPOSE OF COMPLETING DEALWITH KNAUF, ALLOWED TO LAPSE

* DEMAND IS DECLINING IN MOST MARKETS AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE, PARTICULARLY IN RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS

* AS AT END OF MARCH 2020, CO HAS ABOUT A$890MLN OF AVAILABLE CASH AND UNDRAWN COMMITTED FUNDS