March 27 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd:

* SERVED WITH CLASS ACTION PROCEEDING FILED BY QUINN EMANUEL ON BEHALF OF CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS

* INTENDS TO VIGOROUSLY DEFEND THIS CLAIM

* CLASS ACTION ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS WHO ACQUIRED AN INTEREST IN CO'S SHARES AND ADRS BETWEEN 15 SEPT 2017 & 5 DEC 2019