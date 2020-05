BRIEF-Boral To Reduce FY2020 Capital Expenditure By About 15-20%

May 15 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd:

* REDUCING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY ABOUT 15-20% TO ABOUT $330M IN FY2020

* INCREASED & EXTENDED DEBT FINANCING FACILITIES WITH NEW US PRIVATE PLACEMENT NOTE ISSUE OF US$200M

* ANNOUNCES APPROVALS FOR NEW BILATERAL TWO-YEAR BANK LOAN FACILITIES TOTALLING A$365M

* FOR 4 MONTHS ENDED APRIL, CONCRETE VOLUMES WERE DOWN ABOUT 16% AND REVENUE DOWN ABOUT 6%

* 70% OF BUILDING PRODUCTS PLANTS HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19, AMONG OTHERS

* TO EXTEND US$665M OF CO’S EXISTING US$750M DEBT FACILITY FROM JULY 2021 TO JUNE 2024

* ACTIVITY IN CHINA IS QUICKLY RAMPING UP

* EBITDA MARGINS FOR JANUARY TO APRIL 2020 TRACKING ABOUT 3-5% LOWER THAN 1HFY2020

* REVENUES ARE DOWN IN MOST BUSINESSES IN FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2HFY2020

* THERE HAVE BEEN TEMPORARY SHUT DOWNS IMPACTING MANUFACTURING & SALES IN INDIA, VIETNAM, MALAYSIA, SALES IN SINGAPORE, PHILIPPINES & NZ

* AIMING FOR ANY USG BORAL TRANSACTION WITH KNAUF TO BE ON A CASH NEUTRAL BASIS

* RIGHT-SIZING OPERATIONS INCLUDING TEMPORARY PLANT CLOSURES TO ALIGN PRODUCTION WITH CURRENT AND EXPECTED LOWER LEVELS OF ACTIVITY