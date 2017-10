Oct 17 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc

* Boralex and infinergy announce joint venture for 325 mw onshore wind in the uk

* Jv comprises pipeline of 10 wind projects varying from 6 to 80 mw; would allow boralex to acquire or resell projects

* ‍infinergy will act as principal developer of joint venture projects​