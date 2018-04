BRIEF-Boralex Enters Into A Purchase Agreement To Acquire The Kallista Energy Investment Sas

April 20 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc:

* BORALEX ENTERS INTO A PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE KALLISTA ENERGY INVESTMENT SAS

* BORALEX INC - DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 129.4 MILLION

* BORALEX INC - DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION OF EUR 94 MILLION (C$146.7 MILLION) IN PROJECT DEBT

* BORALEX INC - CONSIDERATION WILL BE PAID BY BORALEX FROM ITS RECENTLY ENHANCED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BORALEX INC - ANTICIPATES AN INCREASE IN DISCRETIONARY CASH FLOW PER SHARE FOLLOWING TRANSACTION

* BORALEX INC - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO ADD APPROXIMATELY EUR 23 MILLION (C$36 MILLION) TO EBITDA