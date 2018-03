March 29 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc:

* BORALEX EXTENDS MATURITY AND ENHANCES FLEXIBILITY OF ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BORALEX INC - ANNOUNCED MATURITY OF C$460 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2022

* BORALEX INC - AGREEMEN ADDS ACCORDION CLAUSE WHICH COULD ALLOW BORALEX TO HAVE ACCESS IN FUTURE TO ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF C$100 MILLION