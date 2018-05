May 9 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc:

* BORALEX REPORTS CONTINUED GROWTH WITH IMPROVED RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AND INCREASES ITS DIVIDEND BY 5%

* BORALEX INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* BORALEX INC QTRLY REVENUES FROM ENERGY SALES OF $152 MILLION ($168 MILLION) IN Q1 OF 2018, UP 28%

* BORALEX INC - CORPORATION'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED AND DECLARED AND INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1575 PER COMMON SHARE