April 11 (Reuters) - Boreal Metals Corp:

* BOREAL SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FURTHER COBALT AND NICKEL PROJECTS IN SWEDEN

* SAYS AT CLOSING, EMX WILL TRANSFER ITS MJÖVATTNET AND NJUGGTRÄSKLIDEN EXPLORATION LICENSES TO BEMC

* SAYS AT CLOSING, BEMC WILL ISSUE TO EMX COMMON SHARES OF BEMC THAT REPRESENTS A 4% EQUITY OWNERSHIP IN BEMC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: