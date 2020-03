March 27 (Reuters) - Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts SA:

* 9-MONTH NET SALES 140.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 131.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA 5.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 1.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* ITS CENTERS CONTINUE TO OPERATE MAINTAINING USUAL PRODUCTION LEVELS FOR TIME AND DELIVERING ORDERS TO CUSTOMERS ON DUE DATE Source text: bit.ly/2y8Basp Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)